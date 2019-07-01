Pearl Tavern reveals their recipe for crab cakes

Ingredients:
1.25 cups mayo
1/2 cup eggs WHOLE liquid
1 TBSP. Florida bay seasoning
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. Black pepper
1 tsp. Colemans dry English mustard
crab meat
1 cup Chives chopped
panko
Directions:
- Combine eggs, mayo, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings in mixing bowl and incorporate using wire whisk
- Place crab meat, chives and panko in separate mixing bowl and lightly fold to mix.
- Add liquid to crab meat and gently fold. "DO NOT BREAK UP LARGE CHUNKS OF CRAB"
- Portion into 4 oz. cakes and place on lined sheet tray
- Label, wrap and refrigerate
