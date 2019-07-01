Pearl Tavern reveals their recipe for crab cakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1.25 cups mayo

1/2 cup eggs WHOLE liquid

1 TBSP. Florida bay seasoning

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. Black pepper

1 tsp. Colemans dry English mustard

crab meat

1 cup Chives chopped

panko

Directions:

Combine eggs, mayo, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings in mixing bowl and incorporate using wire whisk Place crab meat, chives and panko in separate mixing bowl and lightly fold to mix. Add liquid to crab meat and gently fold. "DO NOT BREAK UP LARGE CHUNKS OF CRAB" Portion into 4 oz. cakes and place on lined sheet tray Label, wrap and refrigerate

