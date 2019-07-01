Police looking for person possibly connected to deadly shooting at 35th and Montgal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are looking for the person in this photo who they say could be connected to a shooting death in Kansas City.

Officers found the deceased shooting victim on a sidewalk just before 6 a.m. Monday near 35th and Montgal. Police said the victim had an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has not been identified at this time but police did say they were an adult male.

Anyone who may know the man in the photo are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (816) 234-5043 or anonymously call Tips Hotline at (816) 447-TIPS. Information that leads to a conviction could result in up to $25,000 reward.

