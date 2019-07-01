× Where to watch fireworks in Kansas City this Independence Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebration for Independence Day in Kansas City is always a blast. And the time to celebrate is almost here. There are a number of family-friendly events leading up to and on the Fourth of July.

Kansas City, Missouri

Riverfest July 4, 2019 3-10 p.m. Location: Berkley Riverfront

Worlds of Fun July 4, 2019 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Location: 4545 Worlds of Fun Avenue

Red White and Zoo June 29, 30 and July 4, 2019 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Kansas City Zoo 6800 Zoo Drive Note no fireworks here, just an Independence Day celebration



Gladstone, Missouri

Independence Day Celebration July 4 7-10:30 p.m. Location: Oak Grove Park, 7600 N. Troost



Independence, Missouri

Independence Day Celebration July 3, 2019 5:30-10 p.m. Location: 937 West Walnut Street



Kansas City, Kansas

Annual firework display July 3, 2019 9:45 -10 p.m. Location: Turner Recreation Commission, 831 S. 55th Street



Leawood, Kansas

July 4th Celebration July 4, 2019 6-9:30 p.m. Location: Leawood City, 10601 Lee Boulevard



Liberty, Missouri

Liberty Fest July 3, 2019 6-10:30 p.m. Location: Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, 2200 East Old State Route 210



Olathe, Kansas

Fourth of July Fireworks Display July 4, 2019 9:30 p.m. Location: College Boulevard Activity Center, 11031 S. Valley Parkway



Overland Park, Kansas

Overland Park Star Spangled Spectacular July 4, 2019 5-10 p.m. Location: Corporate Woods Founders’ Park 9711 W. 109th St.



Parkville, Missouri

Parkville 4th of July Celebration & Carnival July 4, 2019 6-11 p.m. Location: 104 B Main Street, Parkville, Misssouri



Roeland Park, Kansas

Roeland Park annual firework display July 3, 2019 9-10 p.m. Location: Bishop Miege High School, 5041 Reinhardt Drive



Smithville, Missouri

Fireworks on the Water July 4, 2019 1-10 p.m. Location: Smithville Lake, 17201 Paradesian



Westwood, Kansas

Independence Day Fireworks Display July 3, 2019 9:30-10 p.m. Location: 4700 Rainbow Blvd.

