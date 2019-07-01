Where to watch fireworks in Kansas City this Independence Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebration for Independence Day in Kansas City is always a blast. And the time to celebrate is almost here. There are a number of family-friendly events leading up to and on the Fourth of July.

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Riverfest 
    • July 4, 2019
    • 3-10 p.m.
    • Location: Berkley Riverfront
  • Worlds of Fun
    • July 4, 2019
    • 10 a.m. – 10  p.m.
    • Location: 4545 Worlds of Fun Avenue
  • Red White and Zoo
    • June 29, 30 and July 4, 2019
    • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Location: Kansas City Zoo 6800 Zoo Drive
      • Note no fireworks here, just an Independence Day celebration

Gladstone, Missouri

Independence, Missouri

Kansas City, Kansas

Leawood, Kansas

Liberty, Missouri

  • Liberty Fest
    • July 3, 2019
    • 6-10:30 p.m.
    • Location: Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, 2200 East Old State Route 210

Olathe, Kansas

Overland Park, Kansas

Parkville, Missouri

Roeland Park, Kansas

Smithville, Missouri

Westwood, Kansas

