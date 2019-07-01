Where to watch fireworks in Kansas City this Independence Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebration for Independence Day in Kansas City is always a blast. And the time to celebrate is almost here. There are a number of family-friendly events leading up to and on the Fourth of July.
Kansas City, Missouri
- Riverfest
- July 4, 2019
- 3-10 p.m.
- Location: Berkley Riverfront
- Worlds of Fun
- July 4, 2019
- 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Location: 4545 Worlds of Fun Avenue
- Red White and Zoo
- June 29, 30 and July 4, 2019
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Location: Kansas City Zoo 6800 Zoo Drive
- Note no fireworks here, just an Independence Day celebration
Gladstone, Missouri
- Independence Day Celebration
- July 4
- 7-10:30 p.m.
- Location: Oak Grove Park, 7600 N. Troost
Independence, Missouri
- Independence Day Celebration
- July 3, 2019
- 5:30-10 p.m.
- Location: 937 West Walnut Street
Kansas City, Kansas
- Annual firework display
- July 3, 2019
- 9:45 -10 p.m.
- Location: Turner Recreation Commission, 831 S. 55th Street
Leawood, Kansas
- July 4th Celebration
- July 4, 2019
- 6-9:30 p.m.
- Location: Leawood City, 10601 Lee Boulevard
Liberty, Missouri
- Liberty Fest
- July 3, 2019
- 6-10:30 p.m.
- Location: Fountain Bluff Sports Complex, 2200 East Old State Route 210
Olathe, Kansas
- Fourth of July Fireworks Display
- July 4, 2019
- 9:30 p.m.
- Location: College Boulevard Activity Center, 11031 S. Valley Parkway
Overland Park, Kansas
- Overland Park Star Spangled Spectacular
- July 4, 2019
- 5-10 p.m.
- Location: Corporate Woods Founders’ Park 9711 W. 109th St.
Parkville, Missouri
- Parkville 4th of July Celebration & Carnival
- July 4, 2019
- 6-11 p.m.
- Location: 104 B Main Street, Parkville, Misssouri
Roeland Park, Kansas
- Roeland Park annual firework display
- July 3, 2019
- 9-10 p.m.
- Location: Bishop Miege High School, 5041 Reinhardt Drive
Smithville, Missouri
- Fireworks on the Water
- July 4, 2019
- 1-10 p.m.
- Location: Smithville Lake, 17201 Paradesian
Westwood, Kansas
- Independence Day Fireworks Display
- July 3, 2019
- 9:30-10 p.m.
- Location: 4700 Rainbow Blvd.
39.099727 -94.578567