Woman pays it forward to co-worker who is using basketball to help young people become leaders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Of the thousands of employees at engineering firm Burns and McDonnell, there's just one "Reco," local woman Amy Fruits told FOX4.

Fruits nominated Reco Anderson for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward award to help further his passion to mentor young people outside of work through basketball.

"He is always so kind and grateful, and always brings a smile to everybody’s face," Fruits said. "Beyond that, he also started working with youth projects."

Anderson is the co-founder of The Baobab Project, which helps local kids develop leadership skills through basketball.

"Reco, I nominated you for the FOX4 paying it forward for all the work you do for the community, your constant positive attitude and listening," Fruits said when presenting the award.

Reco said he was shocked to learn he had been nominated for the award that comes with $400 cash.