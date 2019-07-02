$50,000 worth of food ruined after burglary at City Union Mission in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – City Union Mission needs help replacing $50,000 worth of food that was ruined during a recent burglary.

On Thursday, someone broke in the organization’s warehouse on 8th Street.

The burglars only stole about $500 worth of goods, but they broke the hinges to the freezer where the food was stored — spoiling all of it.

“You know, you just don’t think of food as a likely target for people to steal, especially food that was going to be given away to hungry people,” said Jon Capp, the COO of City Union Mission.

He said this was the most recent break-in at the warehouse. Someone broke in previously but was spooked off by the alarm. Capp said the culprits disabled the alarm and cameras this time.

“It’s heartbreaking because we want to see people living successful, rewarding lives and not having to be a part of the incarcerated population,” Capp said.

Pounds of desserts and meats, including beef, pork and turkeys, were ruined. It’s food that feeds nearly 400 hungry Kansas Citians daily.

“We love to serve nice meals and have some protein, a good balance in them, so we work hard to find good deals and build good relationships with providers,” Capp said.

The organization, which served more than 270,000 meals last year, relies heavily on donations to keep its warehouses stocked.

“Kansas City is very generous, so we get a lot of product donated. But we also have to buy some things,” he said.

Despite the huge loss, Capp said the Mission would continue to serve like they have been for the last 94 years.

“It is discouraging, but we’re in the business of hope and so we don’t let these things shut us down,” he said.

Capp said the Mission is working with KCPD to identify the people seen on their cameras breaking in. He believes it could be the same group.

If you would like to make a monetary donation or drop food off at the Mission, those contributions can be made online at cityunionmission.org or mailed to 1100 E. 11th St, Kansas City, MO 64106.

For grocery or discount stores that have a surplus of meat they’d like to share, gifts of frozen beef, pork and chicken are appreciated as well. Those businesses are asked to call Randy Hall or Jon Capp at 816-474-9380 for delivery instructions.