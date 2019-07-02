Police find 56-year-old man dead at Claycomo home, investigating it as possible homicide

Posted 9:53 am, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:54AM, July 2, 2019

CLAYCOMO, Mo. — A death investigation is underway in Claycomo after first responders found a man dead Monday night.

Major Roy Griffin with the Claycomo Police Department told FOX4 in a news release that officer were dispatched to a home near 69-Highway and Park Street around 9 p.m. upon reports of a man who was unresponsive.

First responders declared the 56-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, dead at the scene.

Major Griffin said officers suspect foul play and are investigating this as a possible homicide.

