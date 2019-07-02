Heartbroken family announces $100K reward for tips in murder of Grandview 14-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- A huge reward has been announced in hopes of finding the killer of 14-year old Damian Norfleet.

With the case unsolved for more than one week, his family is speaking out and also announcing a $100,000 reward.

"I really wish I could get my baby back. I do. I do. I want him back bad," Damian's mother, Latisha Seaton, said during a Tuesday press conference.

Her son was sweeping the floor when he was shot multiple times on June 24. Bullets pierced the back door of their Grandview home.

As a recent middle school grad, what his parents describe as a model child and rising football star, Damian's father said this is something they never thought would happen.

"You don't prepare yourself for something like this or to feel anything like this -- just empty," Damian Norfleet Sr. said.

Advocates said this case is yet another tragic event.

Damian's story is now only adding to a number of senseless killings in the last month.

"We will never get closure. We can only hope for justice. Justice will only come if somebody stands up," said Michelle Metje, founder of Corey's Network. "If you don`t stand up, you are part of the problem. You are just a guilty as the murderer. Just as guilty as the murderer because you didn't say anything."

For Damian's family, they hope the $100,000 reward, raised exclusively by family members, will encourage someone to come forward.

"Hopefully it will get to the right ear, and somebody speaks up for my baby. Please, I would give anything," Seaton said.

If you have any information about this case, you're urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.