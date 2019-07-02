It’s Alex Morgan’s birthday today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

USA -- IT. IS. ALEX. MORGAN'S. BIRTHDAY!!!

The soccer star and national treasure turns the big 3-0 today, which means we really have to bring the heat. And by heat we mean canceling all our plans and taking off early at work to watch the USWNT play England in the Women's World Cup, of course.

The Americans' 2-1 victory over France set a record for the most-watched Women's World Cup quarterfinal match on U.S. English-language television.

But Morgan's celebrations might have to wait until after the team plays beats England. She's got her priorities straight for sure.

Morgan's birthday, a game against England and the Fourth of July? What a week to be American.

Morgan has gifted us with five goals this tournament, all against Thailand. It might be her birthday, but let's hope she keeps the gifts coming against England.

They play today at 3 p.m.