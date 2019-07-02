‘It’s been like heaven’: Kansas City man receives free air conditioner with help from KCPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Take one step outside Tuesday and you instantly feel how suffocating this heat is. Now imagine being inside without any air conditioning.

Unfortunately for many around the metro, living without AC is a reality.

Not too long ago, Paul Henderson was forced to sit outside on his front porch. Now, he does so by choice.

He rented the upstairs room in a house for two months that didn't have AC.

"Well right after the humidity went up, it started getting really hot in there," Henderson said.

He said at one point, temperatures in his room soared into the triple digits.

"At night time. I was very uncomfortable, sweating in my sleep. So I had a little small fan there," Henderson said.

That's when he decided he had to do something to be able to survive the summer.

He called KCPD who connected him with the Bishop Sullivan Center. Workers with the center came over and installed a new air conditioning unit the same day they received the request -- for free.

"It’s been like heaven. I’m able to sleep at night, and I’m very comfortable," Henderson said.

For KCPD East Patrol Social Worker Trena Miller, helping people in need never gets old.

"A lot of times they don’t have families or support systems that can come out and maybe take them to a library or a mall, something just to kind of cool down a little bit. So being able to provide them with a box fan or an air conditioning unit is invaluable to me," Miller said.

Henderson's grateful for KCPD and Bishop Sullivan helping him.

"So grateful for Trena right now. She is like my guardian angel. She’s been a true blessing to me,"

If you need an air conditioner or a box fan and live in Kansas City, Missouri, you can reach out to KCPD for help. They said they'll connect people to the proper resources. You can contact Trena Miller directly at 816-949-1755.

39.099727 -94.578567