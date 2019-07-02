Johnson County protests want child detention camps closed at southern border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- As part of a series of demonstrations across the nation protesting the operation of child detention centers along our southern border, members of Johnson County's Move On chapter are demanding that migrant detention camps be shut down.

More than 100 protesters gathered outside U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts' office.

Activists have joined coordinated "Close the Camps" protests because they believe children are suffering from neglect and they want it to stop.

Participants presented letters to the Kansas senator, asking that Congress take action to close detention camps and cut off funding for them.

President Trump signed a $4.6-billion humanitarian aid package into law Monday. That money is supposed to help immigration agencies overwhelmed by a surge in migrants seeking asylum at the U.S. border, by covering expanded costs of food, shelter and medical care.

Protesters says they are distressed by what they call terrible treatment of children by our government.

The president has praised Mexico for sharply increasing the number of immigrants it is detaining and preventing from crossing the border.

Last week a federal judge ordered the administration to take action to improve conditions for children in detention. Some have called their camps unsanitary.

The government has asked for more time to address concerns about the camps. These protesters believe the solution starts with ending detentions entirely.