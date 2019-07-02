Kansas authorities confiscate $1 million in illegal drugs in I-70 traffic stop

Posted 2:28 pm, July 2, 2019, by and , Updated at 02:27PM, July 2, 2019

Maria Louisa Gallegos-Martinez

TOPEKA, Kan. — Authorities have confiscated an estimated $1 million in illegal drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 just west of Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Indianapolis driver, identified as 41-year-old Maria Louisa Gallegos-Martinez, was booked into jail after the traffic stop last Wednesday, June 26. The stop stemmed from a registration violation.

Shawnee County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer said the drugs found inside Gallegos-Martinez’s vehicle included 9 kilograms (about 20 pounds) of cocaine and 1 kilogram (about 2 pound) of black tar heroin.

A bond of $100,000 has been set for Gallegos-Martinez.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.