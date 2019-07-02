× Kansas authorities confiscate $1 million in illegal drugs in I-70 traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. — Authorities have confiscated an estimated $1 million in illegal drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 just west of Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Indianapolis driver, identified as 41-year-old Maria Louisa Gallegos-Martinez, was booked into jail after the traffic stop last Wednesday, June 26. The stop stemmed from a registration violation.

Shawnee County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer said the drugs found inside Gallegos-Martinez’s vehicle included 9 kilograms (about 20 pounds) of cocaine and 1 kilogram (about 2 pound) of black tar heroin.

A bond of $100,000 has been set for Gallegos-Martinez.