Kansas City police ask for help locating man who's been missing for more than a week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help locating a missing 32-year-old man.

Police said Aaron Day has not been seen since Saturday, June 22 in the area of 17th and Kansas Avenue around 1 p.m.

He has black hair and brown eyes and stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He weighs approximately 135 pounds.

Day’s family told police they are concerned for his welfare.

If you have information about where Day is, please call the Kansas City, MO Police Department Missing Persons Section at (816) 234-5136.