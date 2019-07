KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a missing 12-year-old girl in need of medication.

Police said Joslyn Hill was last seen around 6:30 Monday night in the area of 51st and Michigan.

She is described as standing 5’1″ and weighs 112 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a pink or white T-shirt, jean shorts, maroon Jordan shoes and a blue backpack.

Police ask if you see her to call 816-234-5136.