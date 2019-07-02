× KC police looking for man who may be connected to killing of 19-year-old Breana Robison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a man who they say might be connected to the killing of a 19-year-old woman.

KCPD said their Homicide unit is looking for 20-year-old Paul Eicholz in connection to the killing of Breana Robison, the mother of a 3-year-old boy, last Friday near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Independence Avenue.

Police have also said they are looking for a 14-year-old in connection to Robison’s killing. FOX4 has reached out to KCPD for further information and is not naming the teen at this time since they are a juvenile.

Officers were sent to a home near around 7:30 p.m. Friday on a report of someone armed. When they arrived on scene they knocked on the door, which was partially open.

Police said due to the nature of the call the officers entered the home and found Robison suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A vigil will be held Wednesday, July 3, at Barry Road Park in Kansas City. The event will start at 8:30 p.m.

KCPD tells FOX4 Eicholz is a danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (816) 234-5043 or anonymously call Tips Hotline at (816) 447-TIPS.