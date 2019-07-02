KCK Fire Department issues reminder ahead of 4th of July: Not all fireworks are legal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- You've seen them popping up all across the metro, stands and tents selling fireworks. There are 44 different places where you can buy fireworks in KCK alone.

Fireworks rules are different depending on where you live.

In some metro cities, even sparklers are illegal. In KCK, the fire department is inspecting stands to make sure everything you buy is legal to shoot off inside the city limits.

"Be careful," Fire Inspector Kelli Littlefield said.

She makes her way through nearly a dozen fireworks stands a day, scoping out damaged, recalled and illegal firecrackers.

"The bottle rockets, the rockets on fins, things that people have no control over and the sky lanterns that people love so much -- those are prohibited in our city," Littlefield said.

Despite their catchy names, even the legal ones are dangerous.

"You just have to be very very careful with it. It is something that can blowup," Littlefield said, "It's not necessarily a toy."

Fireworks stands take ID, too.

"They cannot sell to anybody under 16," Littlefield said.

Harper and Hailey Whitlow went with their mom to a tent in KCK just down the road.

"We got a lot of small fireworks," Harper said, "We got a ton of fountains."

"And two of the really big packs," Hailey added.

The girls have been taught the importance of safety.

"We back away from the fireworks once they light them," Harper said.

"And we don't to anything stupid with them like throwing them around," Hailey said.

Littlefield agrees those are all good things to remember July 2-4, when you're allowed in KCK to light up the sky with fireworks.

"We're not trying to be the fun killers," Littlefield said smiling. "We just want everyone to have a safe and happy Fourth of July."

As an extra precaution, Littlefield said it's a good idea to keep a bucket of water close by.

Littlefield also said city streets and sidewalks are off limits to fireworks. She said you must light them off on your own private property.