Large sinkhole fixed in Midtown after causing $700,000 in damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large sinkhole in Midtown has been repaired and KC Water says the bill is over $700,000.

KC Water says their contractor completed the repair of a large hole that opened up June 24 near Armour Boulevard and Gillham Road. The repairs included a 60 inch combined sewer line, a 10 inch sanitary sewer line and a 10 inch water main.

One lane of traffic is flowing in both directions after the repair.

The sinkhole drew the attention of critics who have complained about the age of the city’s infrastructure.

“This is an example of just how much damage our aging infrastructure can cause if it fails and what it takes to repair it. Combined with the incredibly heavy rainfall we’ve had this year, we are seeing numerous sinkholes across the city,” said Terry Leeds, KC Water Director.

Kansas City Mayor-elect Quinton Lucas also commented on the sinkhole, tweeting, “I told y’all we needed to fix up the streets.”

I told y'all we needed to fix up the streets. pic.twitter.com/ZZsvXucZLB — Quinton Lucas (@QuintonLucasKC) June 25, 2019

KC Water says some work will continue at the intersection as crews clean and inspect the sewer line. A pipe-liner will be placed inside the main to prevent it from deteriorating more. The pipe-liner should extend the life of the main for another 100 years.