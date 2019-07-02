Local couple says Travis Kelce crashing their wedding was “the experience of a lifetime”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local couple who said, “I do,” over the weekend got a big surprise from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on their wedding day.

The couple found out they won on May 16, but Travis Kelce and the NFL sent social media influencer Trey Kennedy to Taylor and Matt Hubbard’s house to officially surprise them with the news May 29.

“There’s no better couple than a KC couple, so for ya’lls wedding coming up, we have a few surprises,” Kennedy said after the couple answered the door.

Kennedy showed the couple a video message from Kelce that said:

“Taylor and Matt, what’s going on? It’s Travis Kelce with the Kansas City Chiefs. I am excited to RSVP–as I am attending your wedding. You all are the winners of the NFL 100 Experience of a Lifetime. Congratulations to you two lovebirds. I can’t wait to get on the dance floor. Make sure you tell everybody to wear their dancing shoes. We about to get jiggy.”

The NFL captured the whole day on video and tweeted out clips as the night went on.

Kelce posed for pictures with the wedding party and danced the night away with the newlyweds and their friends at the Madrid Theatre.

The couple was selected as part of the NFL 100 Experience of a Lifetime summer contest. To win they had to post a photo to social media.

“We entered the contest because we are both big KC Chiefs fans and our goal from the beginning was to make our wedding a big ‘ole party, so what better way to do that than to have Travis Kelce party with us,” Taylor told FOX4.

She added that her great grandma had season tickets for 50 years (1963-2013), and her first word was, “Chiefs.”

“Having Kelce at our wedding truly was the experience of a lifetime,” Taylor said. “He is such a down to earth guy and was so kind and gracious. Our guests had a great time, and he really made our day extra special.”

His dance floor strategy is top secret. 🧐😂 #NFL100 We'll find out what moves @tkelce brought soon enough! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/xnITkzAZsc — NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2019

What a wedding night! In celebration of the NFL’s 100th season, we are giving away many more of these Experiences of a Lifetime all year long. Stay tuned for a chance to win one yourself! Details on our celebration of #NFL100: https://t.co/vg7eakjfoz pic.twitter.com/YApOLXG9uN — NFL (@NFL) June 30, 2019

