New details provide timeline of days before Olathe 17-year-old found dead in semi

OLATHE, Kan. -- Jasmine Mills, an Olathe teenager reported missing last week, was found dead in an industrial area in KCK two days after she was last seen.

FOX4 has discovered that what happened between when she disappeared and when her body was found is quite surprising.

"We have more questions than we have answers," said Mills’ uncle Rojelio Guerrero, when FOX4 met with the family Sunday near the location where Mills’ body was found. "We are here wanting to get information of what happened to Jasmine."

Mills' body was found in the cab of a semitrailer.

It's unclear how Mills knew the driver of the semi, but sources say the two acquaintances met up in Olathe and the truck driver paid Mills to wake him up at 4 a.m. Thursday.

When she did, the truck driver allegedly told police he fell back to sleep, woke up later and found Mills dead.

"All I know is she was trying to help someone, and that was Jasmine. She was very helpful," Guerrero said.

Sources say the semi driver then drove with Mills body to Denver, Colorado. He picked up a shipment, spent the night there and returned to KCK the next day.

Mills' body was found in that semi Saturday, parked in a truck yard in the Argentine neighborhood on South 12th Street after sources say a friend of the truck driver called police.

"She is 17 years old and had her whole life ahead of her,” Mills’ uncle Scott Vanderpool said. “She was trying to get on the right track, and she’s just young. It’s senseless.”

No criminal charges have been filed in this case; it is still under investigation.

Police said Tuesday that preliminary results from the autopsy showed Mills didn't have any injuries, but final results are still pending. They haven't determined her official cause of death.

Sources say police suspect Mills’ death could be from a drug overdose but won't know the cause until toxicology tests are complete.

