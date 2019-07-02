Officer rescues dog who KC Pet Project says is one of the skinniest they’ve ever seen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri police officer helped find and rescue a dog Tuesday that KC Pet Project says is one of the skinniest dogs they’ve ever seen.

KC Pet Project said the 5-year-old Akita mix was found near Swope Park laying in the middle of the road while cars passed by him. The officer stopped to help him and went down the street to a McDonald’s to get the dog some food and water. The officer said the dog drank for five minutes straight.

The dog was taken to the shelter by a KCMO Animal Control officer who asked KC Pet Project name him Magai, which translates to “miracle.”

KC Pet Project said Magai received immediate veterinary care including lots of fluids. They said he could barely stand when he arrived.

“He only weighs 30 pounds and should weigh over 60 pounds. Our veterinarian determined he has a Body Condition Score of 0 (out of 9) since he has lost all fat and muscle mass on his body and is the skinniest that he could be without starving to death.”

KC Pet Project thanked the officer who saved Magai’s life saying he can now start the road to recovery.

The shelter said he will remain in their hospital for a few days to be monitored then they’ll send him into a foster home so he can start to put on some weight.

If you would like to donate toward Magai’s care, you can CLICK HERE