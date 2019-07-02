Petition to bring 2026 Men’s World Cup to Kansas City shines as USWNT dominates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of fans have been packing into Power & Light, and thousands more in the metro have been watching the matches on FOX4.

Kansas City is focused on the U.S. Women’s National Team’s march into the World Cup final on Sunday after a 2-1 win over England on Tuesday.

With all this excitement comes an effort to bring some upcoming Men’s World Cup matches to Kansas City.

Fans in Kansas City have proven their love for the beautiful game, and now, David Ficklin said he’s hopeful it will pay off. The organizer of KC 2026 said he’s worked for years to bring the World Cup to the metro.

Cities that win this World Cup soccer sweepstakes could expect to host six matches apiece, likely played by teams from across the globe.

On Tuesday, his staff, as they’ve done for the previous five Women’s World Cup watch parties, asked soccer fans to sign an online petition.

He said he wants to gather 150,000 signatures as a start — to show FIFA that Kansas City wants to be one of 10 host cities in seven years.

“A lot of people don’t know how true Kansas City is,” Ficklin said. “Here’s a way to show them.”

The city’s soccer community continues to prove his point. When FOX’s worldwide broadcast showed Kansas City’s fans during Tuesday’s match, American pride came screaming through.

“We may be in the middle of the country but we love the game, and we’re showing more than the big cities on the coasts,” Ficklin said. “When FIFA and US Soccer want to understand who are the right venues in 2026, this is one way to show them we are the right choice.”

Fans cheering for Alex Morgan and the U.S. women believe their city is perfect for a worldwide pitch.

“I would hope that if it comes to Kansas City in 2026, we would be able to show that we’re not only the center of the United States of America, but of the world,” Deann Kinsch said. “We have the best fans. We can host better than any other nation.”

“We have such a rich youth development between the academy affiliates and Sporting Kansas City,” Spencer Sward said. “I think it would have a big turnout.”

Ficklin likens a World Cup event in the metro as being like a Super Bowl — times six.

He said bringing a Men’s World Cup match here will ensure more than $600 million in local money — and the eyes of the world on this soccer crazy city.

The Women’s World Cup final is set for Sunday, airing on FOX4. The U.S. will face the winner of the semifinal match between Sweden or the Netherlands.

FOX4 will get you ready for the match from 7-9 a.m. FOX’s national coverage begins at 9 a.m. with the match beginning at 10 a.m.