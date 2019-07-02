Spring Hill armed robbery leaves one injured

Posted 9:51 am, July 2, 2019, by

SPRING HILL, Kan. — Police are looking for the suspects involved in an armed robbery on July 1 that left one man injured, according to a press release.

Officers responded at 1 a.m. to the 18700 block of south US Highway 169 in reference to the crime. When they arrived to the location, they found a male employee with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as two white males in gray hoodies.

Neither the nature of the injury nor what was stolen have been verified.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.