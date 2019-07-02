× Spring Hill armed robbery leaves one injured

SPRING HILL, Kan. — Police are looking for the suspects involved in an armed robbery on July 1 that left one man injured, according to a press release.

Officers responded at 1 a.m. to the 18700 block of south US Highway 169 in reference to the crime. When they arrived to the location, they found a male employee with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as two white males in gray hoodies.

Neither the nature of the injury nor what was stolen have been verified.