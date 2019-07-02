Woman who pretended to be pregnant to hide heroin pleads guilty in federal court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who pretended to be pregnant in order to hide a large amount of narcotics has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in federal court.

Perla Murillo, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Kansas City federal court to possessing heroin with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents, on Nov. 27, 2018, officers were working a drug investigation at the Greyhound bus station on Troost Avenue when Murillo got off a bus traveling from Denver, Colorado to New York.

Officers said that Murillo appeared nervous and had a stomach that appeared to be lumpy and out of shape. When she unzipped her jacket, detectives found three bundles of heroin behind pillow stuffing that had been taped to her body.

The bundles contained more than four pounds of heroin, according to court documents. Murillo told detectives that she had been paid $1,000 to take four other bundles of heroin to new York earlier that month.

Under federal law, she is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison without parole, up to a sentence of 40 years without parole. Sentencing is scheduled at a later date.