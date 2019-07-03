Kansas 9-year-old draws 20 chalk flags throughout her community for 4th of July

ST. FRANCIS, Kan. — A little girl in northwestern Kansas is showing her patriotism this Fourth of July and earning a few bucks along the way.

At just 9 years old, Rachel Knauer is already quite the entrepreneur.

She’s been drawing American flags with chalk for people in her community around St. Francis, Kansas, to start her own business.

“I think they’re awesome,” Rachel said.

Her mom, Karen Knauer, said it all started last summer. Rachel loves to draw with chalk on sidewalks, driveways and porches.

When she drew an American flag at her house, her neighbor told her, next year, she wanted a chalk flag for our country’s birthday, too.

“And that’s what I did,” Rachel told FOX4.

But she didn’t stop there.

Karen said her smart 9-year-old wanted to make her chalk flags a business and spread the word on social media. So the St. Francis mom posted on Facebook, asking if anyone wanted a chalk flag for their home.

Rachel charged $2 for small flags, $3 medium flags and $5 for large flags.

In just a week, about 20 people reached out to get their own piece of chalk patriotism. Rachel finished her last four flags on Tuesday — just in time for the Fourth of July!

“I’m very proud that she’s taken the initiative and gone out and done all of this,” Karen said.

Rachel’s biggest flag so far was a massive 7-by-6 feet. She drew it at the local fire station. But her favorite chalk flag is the one she drew one of her teacher’s porch steps.

“It was a lot of fun,” she said.

On top of the charge for her chalk flags, Rachel has gotten a few bonuses.

“I’ve gotten lots of hugs — and some tips, too!” she said.

The 9-year-old said she’s going to use her profits at the fair coming up and on “pool bucks” so she can swim all summer.

“Everybody really appreciates what she’s doing,” Karen said. “Even people from out of town commented that they wish they lived in town so she could do their yards!”