KC Pet Project offering 4th of July weekend adoption special

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Pet Project is offering a 4th of July weekend adoption special after dozens of new pets have arrived at the shelter in recent days.

Typically, animal shelters see an increase in stray pets after the holiday, but KCPP says 139 new animals have arrived since Monday with more expected over the holiday weekend.

“It’s all-hands-on-deck to save lives at the shelter,” said Tori Fugate, Chief Communications Officer for KC Pet Project. “We just can’t keep up with these incredibly high intake days – we just simply don’t have the space to take them in. So we’re having to be very creative to save lives and need our community’s help to do that.”

Fugate says that they’ve been housing pets in foster homes and offsite locations in order to help make room for more animals.

During this weekend’s Red, White and Woof adoption special, KCPP will offer $25 adoptions on all pets at their three locations beginning July 4 through July 7.

KC Pet Project has taken in a record number of homeless animals this year, with over 3,200 pets coming into the shelter since April.

If you find a lost pet, you can take it to a veterinarian to scan for a microchip, check neighborhood facebook groups and nextdoor postings as well as checking KCPP’s lost pet resource page.