Live: Blue Angels practice for weekend air show in KC

Live look at flyover:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re in or around the downtown area Wednesday, you may have noticed some activity in the sky!

It’s the Blue Angels preparing for this weekend’s air show. You can watch them practice live in the video player above.

The air show is Saturday, July 6 through Sunday, July 7 at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

Gates for the show open at 9 a.m. each day. The aerial performances being around 10:30 a.m.

FOX4 will be live at the air show Friday, July 5 from 7-10 a.m. as part of our Zip Trip series to give you an extended look at what it takes to make these shows possible.

If you’re interested in attending the Kansas City Air Show, click or tap here to get tickets.