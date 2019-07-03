Local soccer club returns from cheering the US Women’s National Team in the World Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- Girls from the KC Legends Soccer Club are still beaming after returning back to Kansas City, from a once in a lifetime trip.

Faces painted, decked out in red, white and blue, these girls were a long way from home a couple weeks ago.

They were part of a group from the KC Legends Soccer Club, who traveled to France to cheer on the U.S. Women's National Team in the World Cup.

"It's just so great to be able to see them in real life in a different country," Tierney Flavin said.

"Just watching them win, that was pretty fun," Alyson Curless added.

Aside from catching the U.S. Women on the pitch, this was also a player development trip. The girls trained and played against French youth players.

But the highlight, of course, was watching the game they love being played at its highest level.

"I was very excited and it didn't feel very real, because not everyone gets to do that in their lifetime," Delaney Amos said.

"The U.S. Women are the number one in the world and to actually be in the stands watching these games while a billion people worldwide are watching, is absolutely amazing," Club Vice President of Excellence Pat Ozburn said.

As for the upcoming Cup Finals, Tierney Flavin said the best way to watch it, is downtown at Power and Light.

"They're super fun because the whole city kind of comes together. It's like a whole big family watching the soccer game together. Everybody gets excited at the same time," Flavin said.

You can catch the Women's World Cup Finals this Sunday at 10 a.m. on FOX4.