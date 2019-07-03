× Man sentenced to 150 days in jail for repeatedly clogging women’s toilets

SHEDOYGAN, Wis. — A Sheboygan man has been sentenced to 150 days in jail for repeatedly clogging women’s toilets in public places, including his workplace.

Patrick Beeman was ordered to serve three years probation and pay more than $5,000 in restitution.

Police found a a plastic bottle clogging a toilet in the women’s bathroom at a community center last March.

A similar situation happened 10 more times starting in 2017.