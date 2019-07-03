New swim beach and marina opens in Olathe, which was once ranked one of the best beach towns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- If you're looking for something fun to do this summer, there's a new swim beach and marina in Olathe, Kansas.

It's located at Lake Olathe, which is at Santa Fe and Ward Cliff. The marina opens at 10 a.m. and the beach opens at 11 a.m.

Admission to the beach is $7 for Olathe Residents, $9 for non-residents, and $3 for individuals 62 and older. Children two and under are free.

They offer canoe, kayak and paddle board rentals at the marina. It costs $5 per 30 minutes.

On weekends, there's also aqua park with a trampoline, climbing wall, swing and more for $10 per hour.

A spokesperson for the lake said visitors need to enter on the north side of the lake. Some parts of the park are still under construction.

In 2017 WalletHub ranked Olathe number 20 on the list of “2017’s Best Beach Towns to Live in.”

38.881396 -94.819128