Person charged in I-70 wrong way crash that killed Blue Springs woman

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – A woman who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 in Blue Springs last week that resulted in the death of a 44-year-old woman has now been charged.

Jackson County prosecutors say 37-year-old Desiree C. Smith was charged with driving while intoxicated which resulted in the death of Heather Blackman.

According to court documents, on Monday, June 24, the Missouri State Highway Patrol was sent to a serious head-on crash involving two vehicles on eastbound I-70, west of Adams Dairy Parkway.

When they arrived on scene they found Smith in one vehicle still in the driver’s seat with her legs pinned in the vehicle, underneath the dash. She received medical attention and was extricated form the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Blackman, died at the scene.

During the investigation, a trooper noticed a partially consumed bottle of liquor in the passenger front seat of Smith’s vehicle. When they went to the hospital where Smith was being treated for her injuries, he noticed an odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from her.

Court documents say that due to Smith’s injuries, no field sobriety tests were able to be administered.

Smith was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated and involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000 for Smith.