Platte County holding drive to collect critical, often unspoken, need for young girls

PLATTE CITY, Mo. -- It’s the one basic need that causes some adolescent girls to miss more school days than just about anything else.

The cost of feminine hygiene products, like tampons and pads, is beyond the reach for many families in Platte County.

That stressful, and highly personal, situation motivated Platte County Sgt. Kat Smith to do something about it.

“If we kind of normalize it -- like tampons and pads aren't a scary word -- it makes it a little easier for these people to go out there and ask for help,” Smith said.

This summer is the third year Smith led this campaign, accepting donations of feminine products and distributing them to any Platte County student who is in need.

“Some of these kids don't know where their next meal is coming from. So any way we can help out, I think as a community, we all need to get together and do that,” Smith said.

Any family interested in need of the hygiene products simply needs to register with Platte County Health Department.

Anyone who would like to donate products can find more information on the Facebook page for the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.