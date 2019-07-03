× You’re not alone: Facebook and Instagram users are reporting issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you are not able to post your photos and updates on Facebook and Instagram, you are not the only one.

The two social networks have been experiencing issues since 7 a.m., according to DownDetector, which monitors the reports of problems on social platforms. DownDetector has received thousands of reports of problems.

Some of the reported failures on Instagram range from not being able to publish stories or photos. Users have also reported that the images do not load in the feed.

Facebook users have reported images are not loading. Many report that they only see the logo and the blank screen.