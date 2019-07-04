× Early morning fire may be caused by fireworks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCFD were called to a house fire near 34th and Bales early this morning. When they arrived they found the home engulfed in flames. The 72-year-old resident was able to get out of the house unharmed, while firefighters began the battle to save his home. Despite their best efforts, the firefighters were ordered out of the building, due to concerns of collapse of the house.

Two firemen were taken to the hospital to check out their minor injuries but are expected to be okay. The house is a total loss and investigators suspect the fireworks may have been the cause of the fire.

KCFD have responded to five calls regarding fireworks overnight, the most recent confirmed fire due to fireworks was at 4513 E. 60th Street.