Inmate walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Ks. — Frank Dustin Robinson has been placed on escape status after he walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility’s East Unit Wednesday evening about 9:45 PM. Robinson was reported missing when he could not be located in the facility. He was wearing jeans and a white t-shirt.

The 30-year-old inmate is serving a 131 month sentence for aggravated assault, fleeing police, robbery and DUI out of Shawnee County, KS. He was returned to Lansing on June 25th as a condition violator and was due to see the Prisoner Review Board in August to determine is new release date.

Robinson is 5′ 11″ and weighs 149 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He has no scars, but has 3 tattoos, right lower arm “Evil Eva”, left lower arm “MOM” and left hand, three dots.

Anyone with information on Robinson can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 913-727-3235, the KBI at 1-800-572-7463 or 911.