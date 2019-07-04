NKC brewery taking flight with patriotic, aviation themes in popular taproom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Old soldiers never stop serving.

That's true at one North Kansas City beer maker, where most every item on the beer list carries a salute to the U.S. military.

Think of Callsign Brewery, and its beers, as a bridge between the military world and civilians. Chandra Lane-Sirois and her husband, Steve, are gaining on anniversary number one at their location off Gentry Street.

The taproom is dressed in a military theme, including patches and photos of Air Force planes on which Steve has served. All ten varieties of beer feature carry names related to the armed services and aviation, including Bomber Brown Ale, which Chandra said is the brewery's best seller.

"Our mission here is to help our service members suffering with PTSD. About once a quarter, we have a fundraiser," Lane-Sirois said.

The most recent fundraising effort went to a non-profit called FISH, which stands for Friends in Service of Heroes. Lane-Sirois said the brewery helped drum up $900 in donations for that group, which aims to improve the quality of life of metro veterans.

"It's a really nice place for people to come and understand that freedom isn't free. Not everyone comes home, but the guys that come home, they don't all come home. They always leave a little part of them over there. It's nice to know there's somewhere you can come and be accepted and know that everyone here is grateful for you," Lane-Sirois said on Wednesday.

Steve Sirois is still serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. He often reports for assignments in his unit to a facility in St. Joseph, MO.

The bar's patriotic spirit is the family's way of letting veterans know they're treasured here. The Sirois have been stationed in seven different locations during Steve's military service. Chandra said giving military members this tribute is the least they can do.

Lane-Sirois said the brewery hopes for a big crowd during this weekend's air show, given the tavern's aviation-based theme.