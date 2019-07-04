Overland Park House Fire Possibly Caused by Lightning Strike

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park firefighters are investigating after a lightning strike may have caused a Thursday afternoon house fire.

At around 1:15 p.m. members from Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments were dispatched to a reported house fire in the 7500 block of Kay Lynn Road.

When firefighters got to the scene, smoke was showing from the attic of a split level, single family home.

It took the teams about 25 minutes to get the fire under control. Firefighters remain on the scene overhauling hot spots.

No injuries were reported, but the residents of the home are concerned about several cats which are believed to still be inside. As soon as it is safe, crews will search for the felines.

The damage from the fire in the attic area was contained but most of the home’s ceilings had to be pulled down in order to access the fire, therefore the home can’t quite yet be reoccupied.

The resident’s insurance coverage will provide temporary lodging. Investigators believe that the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike although the exact cause is still being investigated.