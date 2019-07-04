People visiting Liberty Memorial on Independence Day define their meaning of patriotism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- What is patriotism? The definition -- love for one's country.

For many, that love is a call for action.

"It means doing whatever it takes to support or defend our country, no matter how great or small the action is," Sammy Williams said.

Serving the country through the military is probably the first thing that comes to mind. But there are other ways, too.

Williams finds her power through fulfilling her civic duties.

"I just turned 18 this year, so I’m really excited to be able to vote in the upcoming elections. If you don’t use your voice, nobody can hear your opinions. Then you’re just kind of sitting there silent," Williams said.

Sammy's brother, Mikey Williams, isn't old enough to vote just yet, but said he shows his patriotism by staying informed on current events.

"I just learn as much as I can, follow the news," Mikey Williams said.

Our country was founded on the principles of democracy, liberty and equality. While every one hasn’t always enjoyed those rights, many have fought for those freedoms.

That's thanks in part to what Park University assistant professor of political science Matt Harris said is civil disobedience.

"We can sit here and sort of think about how far we’ve come as a country and the changes that have come. All men are created equal. What does that mean in 2019 versus when the document was signed when we had slavery?" Harris said.

Whichever way one chooses to serve, there are many fighting to make this country better every day.