Smithville Lake busy on 4th of July, after other lakes close due to flooding

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -- Smithville Lake, which remains open after the near record flooding, saw a spike in activity this 4th of July.

While other outdoor recreation areas closed, Smithville Lake is open for business and people in the metro and beyond came out to enjoy the festivities.

“Usually we go down south, but it’s still flooded down there, so this is the best alternative,” said first time visitor Ty Dejoinville.

A number of campsites and lakes remain closed to visitors and customers because of high, murky water, which remains a threat.

“The NRO, the White River down south and everything down around Springfield. Some campgrounds are still under, Lake Perry is still under water. I think they’re completely underwater,” he said.

Some areas are being forced to issue refunds to customers, with no real timetable on when they’ll be able to reopen, however, Dejoinville says he wasn’t going to let the water stop him from breaking a tradition.

"Oh, no. It’s America’s birthday. Nothing is going to spoil that,” he said.