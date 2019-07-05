Fill the freezer: City Union Mission ready to move forward after $50K in food ruined

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's a crime that could have caused hundreds of people to go hungry.

As police look for the people who broke into City Union Mission and ruined $50,000 worth of food, FOX4 is working to help the nonprofit fill its freezer.

Last week, thieves broke into City Union Mission's freezer and stole $500 worth of food. But they broke the hinges to the freezer where the food was stored, spoiling everything that was left.

It’s food that normally feeds nearly 400 hungry Kansas Citians daily.

Right now, there's nothing to see inside that freezer except empty space -- and there's a lot of it.

But with the help of Kansas City, the Mission just wants to move forward.

"The temperature is right at 30 and we're on our way down, but with the repairs done, we're getting ready to bring it back online and be able to put it back in use," said Jon Capp, the COO of City Union Mission.

This time, the Mission is adding more than food to the freezer in its warehouse. It's also upgrading security.

"We've also gotten a pledge of upgraded alarm capabilities from our supplier TNC Security," Capp said.

The City Union Mission said despite the loss, they won't miss a meal for the people they serve.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to help City Union Mission, those contributions can be made online at cityunionmission.org.