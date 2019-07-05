Flooding, not fireworks: Rain shuts downs many roads in Oak Grove on holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- Firefighters are typically busy on the Fourth of July. But this year, fire crews in Oak Grove were busy for a different reason.

Constant rain has flooded roadways in many areas around town.

"We have water in multiple areas -- main roads, side roads and gravel roads," Fire Chief Carl Scarborough said.

Firefighters faced their own weather challenge Friday when responding to a non-weather related call.

"They went through an area that was passable. They went around and turned back within a 5-10 minute span, and during that time, water went over the road they just drove over," Scarborough said.

He said it's an important reminder of how quickly the water can rise.

"Don't make assumptions that the way the road was a few minutes ago is the way it will be 10 minutes from now," Scarborough said.

The recent rain also caused Oak Grove to postpone its fireworks display Thursday and reschedule it for 8 p.m. Friday night.

"In the meantime, this is what we are doing today: keeping an eye on the weather, watching the road conditions and making sure everyone stays safe," Scarborough said.