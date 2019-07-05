Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s Kansas City Air Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Plenty of eyes will be looking to the skies this weekend in Kansas City. It's time for the air show!

From 8 to 80, there's a little something for everyone this weekend. If you're new to the event -- or even if you're heading to the event like you do every year -- make sure you know all the details.

Blue Angels

If you've been downtown lately, you might have heard some loud activity in the sky. That was the U.S. Navy Blue Angels preparing for this weekend's festivities.

They're returning to the Kansas City Air Show for the first time since 2015 and are headlining the event.

In their bright blue and yellow F/A-18 Hornets, the Blue Angels will be ripping through the sky for an aerobatic performance like you've never seen. See some of their practice that FOX4 captured in the video player above.

Other performances and aircraft

There's plenty more to see besides the Blue Angels though. The U.S. Army Golden Knights, A-10 Demo Team, Aeroshell Flight Demonstration Team and many more will also be performing up above.

And on the ground, you can explore the air show's collection of modern and historic aircraft.

There will even be some classic WWII planes like the B-17 Flying Fortress, the B-25 Mitchell and the B-29 Superfortress, "Doc," which is just one of two in the world still flying.

When and where

The KC Air Show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. Gates open at 9 a.m., and aerial performances will start at 10:30 a.m. Each day will wrap up by 5 p.m.

Performances both days will be the same, according to organizers.

Parking

There's no on-site parking at the downtown airport for the KC Air Show, and there's no drop-off site for ride shares like Uber or Lyft.

But there will be a free shuttle available via RideKC.

There are two designated parking areas -- HyVee Arena/the Liberty Lot in the West Bottoms and the Ed Wolf Garage and the JE Dunn Garage near City Hall.

Guests who park in any of those lots or garages can hop on a free RideKC shuttle and get a ride to the KC Air Show. Just remember to give yourself extra time to get to the event.

Tickets

Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for ages 13-17 and $8.50 for ages 6-12. Admission is free for active-duty members of the military, and veterans receive a discount.

You have to buy tickets for a specific day. But take note: The KC Air Show is a rain or shine event. There are no refunds, regardless of weather.

You can buy tickets online here. Organizers say there are a limited number of walk-up tickets available.

Have more questions? Find frequently asked questions -- and their answers -- on the KC Air Show's FAQ page.