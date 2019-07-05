‘He’s definitely in danger’: Family desperately looking for missing Kansas City rapper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For one Kansas City family, Independence Day was anything but a holiday. Instead of celebrating, they searched for their loved one, Mack Jones.

The family said the local Kansas City rap artist, also known by the stage name, Smacc Turner, has been missing since Tuesday, July 2.

The last call he reportedly made was to his fiancé, telling her he was headed home. They planned to go eat breakfast, but he never made it.

"Nobody in the family has heard from him. He has brothers he talks to daily and he sees on the daily. There has been no phone calls or anything," Jones' mother, Annetta Authorlee, said.

The 30-year-old's car, a 2001 gold Chevy Malibu, is also missing.

His mother says she believes Jones, her youngest son, could be at risk.

“He’s definitely in danger," Authorlee said. "This is not like him. This is definitely not like him."

The family made hundreds of flyers and posted them all around the city. They started in the area his cellphone last pinged from a tower, near 99th Street and Holmes Avenue.

The family said the phone has since been turned off, or is dead. All their searches and questions have so far led nowhere.

“I know somebody knows something." Authorlee said. "There’s too many people in Kansas City that know him and that he knows for somebody not to say anything."

With his mother still grieving the tragic loss of her other son in 2017, Authorlee said she’s desperate for answers, begging for someone to come forward with information.

“Anybody, please help me bring my son home," Authorlee said.

Jones is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 225 pounds. A Facebook post states he was last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt, red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger joggers and black Nike shoes. If you’ve seen him or know where he is, you can call Missing Person at (816) 234-5136.