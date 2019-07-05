It’s a Date: Listen to the new podcast series

FOX4’s Kim Byrnes and Shannon O’Brien are award-winning, veteran news reporters, who have covered local and national news stories on variety of topics for more than a decade. Kim and Shannon are now exploring the world of dating, specifically dating over 40, in their podcast, “It’s A Date!”.

Kim is divorced with kids, and Shannon has never been married and has no children. Coming from two different life experiences, both Kim and Shannon bring unique perspectives to the challenges and benefits of the dating world today.

Kim and Shannon host a wide array of guests, including dating experts, scientists and panels of every day daters, single and married people who share experiences to help navigate the dating scene and, perhaps, find love

A Guy’s Perspective – Part 2 In this two-part episode of “It’s A Date!” a panel of three single men talk with veteran news reporters Kim Byrnes and Shannon O’Brien about their experiences in the dating world, what they are looking for and how they are looking for it. Each man has a different approach to dating and experiences that range from ridiculous to hilarious! This podcast gets a little racy, so heads up!

A Guy’s Perspective – Part 1

In this two-part episode of “It’s A Date!” a panel of three single men talk with veteran news reporters Kim Byrnes and Shannon O’Brien about their experiences in the dating world, what they are looking for and how they are looking for it. Each man has a different approach to dating and experiences that range from ridiculous to hilarious! This podcast gets a little racy, so heads up!

The Physics of Dating – Part 2

Veteran news reporters Shannon O’Brien and Kim Byrnes explore the science of love in part 2 of this episode of, “It’s A Date!” In a fascinating interview, guest Patricia Bryce talks with Shannon and Kim about how you can use science to manifest love in your life and find your soulmate.

The Physics of Dating – Part 1

Veteran news reporters Shannon O’Brien and Kim Byrnes explore the science of love in this two-part episode of, “It’s A Date!” In a fascinating interview, guest Patricia Bryce talks with Shannon and Kim about how you can use science to manifest love in your life and find your soulmate.

It’s A Date: An Introduction

Having a tough time finding the one? Looking to settle down? Confused by modern dating apps? Kim and Shannon have your back. Follow all of FOX4’s podcasts on Facebook to stay in the know about all the latest episodes. Please enable Javascript to watch this video