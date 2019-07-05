Kansas City police looking for missing man whom family has been unable to reach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for people to be on the lookout for a 30-year-old man who is well-known in the local rap community and hasn’t been seen since July 2. Mack Jones was last seen at about 8:30 that Tuesday morning in the area of Bannister and Cleveland.

Jones is 5’8″ and weighs 225 pounds. A Facebook post says he was last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt, red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger joggers, and black Nike shoes. Family has been unable to reach and is worried about his safety.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call Missing Person at (816) 234-5136.