Kansas City police searching for missing 15-year-old who needs medicine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who has been missing for several hours.

Larome Harley was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday leaving a home near E. 24th Terrace and College Avenue. Police said he needs medication.

The teen is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 154 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black t-shirt with gold writing and zippers, tan shorts with blue shorts underneath.

Anyone who sees Larome is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5136.

