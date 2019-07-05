Metro cities holding steady on fireworks ordinances despite holiday rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- If you have fireworks you weren’t able to enjoy Thursday because of the rain, setting them off after the 4th of July could cost you depending on where you live.

Some Blue Springs residents contacted the city asking for that grace period because of heavy rain on the Fourth of July, especially around dusk when most people want to set off fireworks. They also thought it would be acceptable because it’s a weekend.

Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross said the city sends out flyers every year to residents explaining the rules, which allow residents to set off fireworks as early as July 1st, but no later than the stroke of midnight after July 4th.

Residents caught violating city ordinance could be fined between $25 and $150.

“As it stands right now the ordinance is what it is, and we will abide by it and obey it. In the future, if the council wants to come back and discuss and put a contingency plan, my question is you make it contingent on what?" Ross said.

“With the rain, I don’t think it’s exactly fair. Mother Nature kind of intervened, and if you have fireworks, who is going to hold on to them for another year?' Angelo Balistreri said.

Laurie Del Percio said she planned to set several boxes of fireworks off at a large gathering at her home on Independence Day.

“It’s one of those things you can’t really store them they take up a lot of space. We were really hoping to shoot on one of the other days if it becomes legal," she said.

Blue Springs also didn’t have a city-wide fireworks display this year because of construction going on at the high school where they usually have them. Ross said he hopes the public fireworks will be back next year.

Lee's Summit Fire Department also responded to the issue in a Facebook post Friday saying:

"There have been several inquiries if the days for the legal discharge of fireworks will be extended due to yesterday's rain. The ordinance only allows for the use of fireworks on July, 2,3, and 4. The use of fireworks on any other day is prohibited."