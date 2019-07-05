Police investigating suspicious death at south Kansas City apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating a suspicious death Friday morning where a woman called 911 and said there was an unconscious man in an apartment. Officers and emergency responders went to the scene in the 9300 block of Myrtle at about 4:45 a.m., attempted first aid, but said the man was dead.

FOX4's Kathy Quinn was at the scene where detectives and officers were interviewing people around the apartment complex to try and figure out what happened. Police say crime scene investigators are also processing the scene and working to identify the man, whose cause of death hasn't been released.

Detectives ask anyone who saw anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to call (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.