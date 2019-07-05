× RideKC expanding Micro Transit service to Saturdays with bigger commute area

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Residents relying on RideKC’s Micro Transit during the week will have even more commuting options starting on July 6. The service is expanding to include Saturdays, according to RideKC’s website.

Originally piloted with the service running Monday through Friday, commuters will now have to option to ride on Saturday. The hours remain the same, running from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Saturday service will also include a greater coverage area. During this day, the eastern border extends to State Line Road.

Each ride costs $1.50, which can be paid by a credit card, cash or on the “Microtransit” app.

RideKC, which touted success with the pilot earlier in 2019, said the program was the city’s version of ride share companies like Uber but with bus-like prices.

Jameson Auten, a representative for KCATA, said it’s possible that KCATA will expand micro-transit to other parts of the metro.