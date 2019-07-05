Trenton police officer recovering from shooting returns home from rehab facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRENTON, Mo. -- Independence Day marked a special homecoming for a police officer who nearly lost her life in the line of duty. Officer Jasmine Diab was shot in June while transporting a prisoner, and returned to her community on Independence Day.

Officer Diab received a special welcome home and Fourth of July celebration at the Trenton Police Department headquarters.

The activities included "Blue smoke for Jasmine" where smoke bombs were set off at 1:05 to match her badge number. This was the first time she had been back home since she was shot back on June 14th.

She lost a dangerous amount of blood, and had a 20% chance of survival, according to doctors.

"When I first woke up, I had the tube in, and I didn’t feel like myself, I was just really scared," Diab told FOX4 when she was still in the hospital a couple of weeks ago.

In the moments following the shooting, Diab remembered everything being gray. Her odds of living were slim, but Diab fought hard, with one particular person in mind: Her 5-year-old daughter.

“I remember I felt like I wanted to go to sleep, and I heard her say, 'Where is my mommy?' I was in and out of consciousness. I know she needs me," said Diab.

The next few days were extremely rough. She was unconscious for two days and had three emergency surgeries. But besides the outpouring of love and support across the country, Diab credits her intensive care nurse for helping her pull through one of her darkest moments.

“The ICU team was prepared for her. We didn’t know how she would pull through, but two days later, I go straight to her room, and she was alive, and she smiled," said Achacha, Diab's ICU nurse.

Diab said she's been overwhelmed by the support. She says she was sworn-in as an officer two years ago, and is now determined more than ever to be a good officer in the years ahead.

“I knew the risks when I became an officer, and it hasn’t changed. I want to protect my community," said Diab.