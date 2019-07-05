Waldo neighborhood throws ‘graduation’ after pesky pothole finally gets patched

Posted 6:18 pm, July 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:41PM, July 5, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We first met this Waldo pothole on June 28 after a concerned neighbor decided to throw it a three-month birthday party.

Birthday party for Waldo pothole

“I thought, ‘What I can I do to have a little fun?'” Frank Sereno said. “Everyone is always complaining about the potholes, but complaining doesn’t seem to be getting anything done. So I said, ‘I want to keep it top of mind.’ I know my fellow Waldo neighbors are just as disgusted as I am so I said, ‘Let’s just celebrate it’s birthday. It’s third birthday.'”

Pothole at 83rd and Cherry

The pothole garnered so much media coverage that it was quickly repaired and the community took notice.

Pothole graduation

On Friday, they decided to throw a graduation for the pothole in honor of its new look.

Cake

Like any good graduation party, there was cake.

Dogs

Even the pets got in on the fun!

Fixed pothole

Congratulations Waldo pothole and good luck in the future!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.