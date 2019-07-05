Waldo neighborhood throws ‘graduation’ after pesky pothole finally gets patched

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We first met this Waldo pothole on June 28 after a concerned neighbor decided to throw it a three-month birthday party.

“I thought, ‘What I can I do to have a little fun?'” Frank Sereno said. “Everyone is always complaining about the potholes, but complaining doesn’t seem to be getting anything done. So I said, ‘I want to keep it top of mind.’ I know my fellow Waldo neighbors are just as disgusted as I am so I said, ‘Let’s just celebrate it’s birthday. It’s third birthday.'”

The pothole garnered so much media coverage that it was quickly repaired and the community took notice.

On Friday, they decided to throw a graduation for the pothole in honor of its new look.

Like any good graduation party, there was cake.

Even the pets got in on the fun!

Congratulations Waldo pothole and good luck in the future!