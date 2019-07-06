Teen has critical injuries after shooting near 36th and Cypress Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that has left a teen with critical injuries.

The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. near 36th and Cypress Avenue.

KCPD tells FOX4 the male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead up to the shooting. No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- TIPS.

